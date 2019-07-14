Guest Book View Sign Service Information Thompson Funeral Home - West Columbia 200 State Street West Columbia , SC 29169 (803)-369-8256 Send Flowers Obituary

Carl E. Goff WEST COLUMBIA - Carl Edward Goff, 72, of West Columbia, passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019. He was born on October 29, 1946 in Columbia, South Carolina to the late Stanley Clifton Goff and Addie Mae Barfield Goff. He went to Olympia High School while working at the Olympia Mill. Having fought and served honorably in Vietnam from 1967 until 1968, Carl was a proud veteran. Carl made his hobby and career when he became an automotive technician at Columbia International University, then known as Columbia Bible College. He began working for the US Postal Service and retired in 2009. His greatest joy was his five children and grandchildren. He was an amazing father and grandfather who found happiness in boasting about his children and listening to the sounds of play and laughter from his grandchildren. Carl is survived by the mother of his children, Carol P. Goff; one daughter, Tonya Hawfield; four sons, Michael, Paul, David and Daniel Goff; seven grandchildren, Jesse Hawfield, Zara Hendry, Kaiya Haliana, Parker, Gavin and Isabelle Goff; and cousins, nieces, and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a half-brother, Canney Price. The family will receive friends at Thompson Funeral Home of West Columbia on Monday, July 15, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Funeral service will be held 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at The Harvest in Lexington SC. Inurnment will follow on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in Woodridge Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Harvest Church, located at 4865 Sunset Blvd, Lexington, SC and Billy Graham Ministries. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at

