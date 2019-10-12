Carroll Edwin Sightler WEST COLUMBIA - Carroll Edwin Sightler, 85, of West Columbia, passed away Thursday, October 10, 2019 after a short illness. He was the son of the late Lemuel H. and Maudie H. Sightler. Mr. Sightler was a lifetime resident of Lexington County who proudly owned and operated Sightler's Florist in West Columbia for almost 30 years. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Carolyn B. Sightler, daughter Dale S. McMinn (Lee), granddaughter Lizzie, grandson Wesley, sister Lucille S. Gilland, brother L.H. Sightler (Amelia), many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. He was predeceased by 3 brothers and 3 sisters who meant the world to him. Visitation will be Sunday, October 13, at 2 p.m. with a service to follow at 3 p.m. in the chapel of Barr-Price Funeral Home, Lexington. Burial will be at Southland Memorial Gardens. Online register at barr-price.com
Published in The State on Oct. 12, 2019