MY DEEPEST CONDOLENCES TO MRS. DUVAL, ANN, CHARLES, TED, AND ALL THE FAMILY ON THE PASSING OF YOUR BELOVED HUSBAND, FATHER, GRANDFATHER AND RELATIVE TO ALL WHO LOVED AND HELD HIM DEAR IN THEIR HEARTS. REV. DUVALL WAS RECTOR AT ST. JAMES EPISCOPAL CHURCH ON JAMES ISLAND, SC, WHEN I WAS A HIGH-SHCOOL TEENAGER. I BABY SAT WITH THE CHILDREN AND YOUR FAMILY MEANT SO MUCH TO ME. HE MARRIED ME AND MY THEN HUSBAND. REV. DUVALL WAS A WONDERFUL RECTOR IMPACTING THE LIVES OF SO MANY PEOPLE AT ST. JAMES. I SEND LOVE TO ALL OF YOU FROM MY FAMILY, WILLIAM AND PINCKNEY BAILEY, DECEASED, MARY, DECEASED, TRUDY (70), AND ME, ANN, (73) WHO WERE PART OF THAT GREAT ST. JAMES FAMILY WHEN HE MINISTERED TO US. I HAVE MANY FOND AND HAPPY MEMORIES OF MY TIME WITH REV. DUVALL AT CHURCH AND WITH YOUR FAMILY. WE REJOICE THAT HE IS NOW WITH OUR LORD AND SAVIOR, JESUS CHRIST, FOR ETERNITY. GOD'S LOVING PEACE AND COMFORT BE WITH ALL OF YOU IN THE DAYS AHEAD.

WITH LOVE, ANN BAILEY KING

Friend