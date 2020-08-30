Charles Richard Almond COLUMBIA Charles Richard Almond, 92, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, August 9, 2020. Born in Columbia, SC, on May 7, 1928, he was the son of the late Dewey Lee Almond and Polly Sandifer Almond. Charlie was a Columbia native. After graduation from Columbia High School, he joined the Air Force and married his "flame" Alice Ann Parham. He served our country honorably during the Vietnam War. He was a proud Veteran. He went on to earn his Master's Degree from Southern Illinois University. He retired from the Air Forceafter a twenty-year career and went to work for the State of South Carolina at Midlands TEC. Charlie loved sailing, watching Gamecock football, collecting coins, attending "staff meetings" at happy hour, and visiting with family and friends. He was a "techie", a photographer and a talented artist. Charlie is survived by his daughters, Lynn Almond Blaylock, Pamela Almond-Scalco (Peter), and Shirley Almond Hurst (Ron); grandsons, Zachary Almond Neill (Ashley), Alexi Lee Scalco (Courtney) and Peter Michael Scalco; and great grandsons, Grayson Wayne Neill, Weston Joseph Neill and Walter Boyd Scalco; his brother-in-law, Frances Joseph Parham, Jr. (Mary Sue); special friends, Sherill Plevel, Keith and Gwen Parker, Jerry and Shirley Fifer as well as many more family members and close friends. He was predeceased by his wife, Alice Ann Parham-Almond; his daughter, Frances Lee Almond and his son-in-law, Ralph Blaylock. If desired, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Fisher House Foundation. The family will receive friends in a celebration of his life at a later date when it is safe to gather again. Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, West Columbia Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net