Charles Webster Massey COLUMBIA - Charles Webster Massey passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. He was born March 5, 1924 in Newport News, Virginia to the late John William Massey and Eugie Maie Johnson Massey. He was the youngest of three children; his older brother John and sister Eugie Maie predeceased him. Charles, known as Chuck, graduated from William and Mary College, Phi Beta Kappa, and earned his M.D at the Medical College of Virginia. He completed his medical internship in the Panama Canal Zone, and then joined the U.S Army as a Lieutenant, later promoted to Captain in the Medical Corps. After a very brief courtship, he married Jean Raley in San Francisco on September 6, 1947. They went together to Nurnberg, Germany where he served in the U.S Occupation Zone. They returned to the United States where he completed his medical residency in radiology in Sayre, PA before they settled in Richmond, Virginia. After teaching at his alma mater, he joined the firm that then became Talley, Fitch, and Massey, and later Radiology Associates. In 1962 the family moved to the farm "Buckeye" in Hanover County where they lived for 25 years with a menagerie of cats, dogs, horses, and their pet pig, Ivan. Chuck got his pilot's license and after his retirement, a boat, in which he and Jean cruised the Inland Waterway for a number of years. He loved to travel and they took the QE II, the Concorde, and the Orient Express, and canal boats on the waterways of England and France, among other memorable journeys. In 2015 Jean and Charles moved to Columbia SC to share a home with their youngest daughter, Sandra. His beloved wife of 71 years, Jean Raley, died March 18, 2019. Charles is survived by his daughters, Sandra Massey Hall of Columbia, SC and her husband, John Hall, and Karen Massey of Yarmouth, ME and her husband Jeff Thaler, and also by his granddaughter Virginia Hall Puhlasky, her husband Jason and their children Mary Wallace and Sarah Marshall, by his grandsons Webster Hall, Greg Thaler, and Kai Thaler, and by his granddaughter Johanna Raley Lachine and her children Mikel and Nathan. He was predeceased by his son, Kent Raley Massey. He is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews and their families. The burial will be private at Marshall Church Cemetery in Lee County, SC. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church, 1627 Monument Ave, Richmond VA 23220 or Shandon United Methodist Church, 3407 Devine St., Columbia, SC 29205. Memories may be shared

