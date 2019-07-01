Christine C. Matthews BATESBURG - Funeral Service for Christine C. Matthews, 85, will be conducted 4:00 p.m. Wednesday at Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Historic B-L Chapel with the Rev. Larry Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Ridge Crest Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to MSA Hospice 180 Commerce Dr. Newberry, SC 29108. Mrs. Matthews widow of John Olin Matthews, Jr. passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019. Born in Saluda Co., she was a daughter of the late Tom and Willie Mae Leopard Cockrell. She retired from Burlington Industries as an Inspector after 33 years of service. Surviving are her daughters, Barbara Cribb and Dianne (Mike) Easler; granddaughters, Chris Cribb (Daryl Smith) and Lisa (Keith) Kirkland; great-grandson, Shelton Kirkland; sister, Sophie McDowell; and brother, Buddy "Tom" Cockrell. Barr-Price.com (803)532-4411
Published in The State on July 1, 2019