Service Information
Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium
609 Northwood Road
Lexington , SC 29071
(803)-356-4411
Visitation
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
St. Peter's Lutheran Church
Lexington , SC
Memorial service
3:00 PM
St. Peter's Lutheran Church
Lexington , SC
Obituary

Claudia Leotis "Lee" Henderson Hendrix LEXINGTON - The memorial service to celebrate the life of Claudia Leotis "Lee" Henderson Hendrix, 74, will be conducted 3:00 p.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Lexington with The Rev. Dr. William E. White and The Rev. Cassandra Boehringer officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the service beginning at 2:00 p.m. in the Parish Life Center. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Connie Maxwell Children's Home in Greenwood SC, National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), NAMI Mid-Carolina, or St. Peter's Lutheran Church. Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium Lexington Chapel is assisting the family. Ms. Hendrix passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019 at home. Born in Anderson County, she was the daughter of the late Ralph Edward Henderson and Sara Pike H. Pippin. She was a graduate of Lexington High School and Columbia Commercial College. She worked in accounting and real estate. She was the first Republican elected to serve as Lexington County Auditor. She volunteered with the Lexington County Volunteers in Police Services (VIPS) and Community Emergency Response Team (CERT). She loved the Atlanta Braves, NASCAR, working in her yard, and was an excellent cook. She also enjoyed listening to music, wood carving, and painting. She is survived by her daughter, Cynthia (Bob Mathews) Hendrix, son, Ken (Carrie) Hendrix, sister, Nancy Singleton, and brother, Edward (Deb) Henderson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Nell Benton, her foster mother, Minnie Sease, and her former husband and lifelong friend, Gerald Hendrix. The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Assisting Hands Home Care of the Midlands, Deepwoods Estates, and MSA Hospice for their compassionate care.

