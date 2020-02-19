Guest Book View Sign Service Information Fletcher Funeral Service 1218 North Main Street Fountain Inn , SC 29644 (864)-967-2424 Visitation 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM Woodruff Church of God Celebration of Life 5:00 PM Woodruff Church of God Send Flowers Obituary

Daniel Anthony Murray, Jr. SIMPSONVILLE - Daniel Anthony Murray, Jr., 21, went to be with the Lord, Saturday, February 15, 2020. Daniel was born in Greenville to Rev. Daniel "Danny" Anthony Murray, Sr. and Rhonda Knight Murray. He was a member of Way Ministries Church of God where he was very active in the church including the praise and worship team and sound and media. He was a sports fanatic and a passionate person who loved people and was full of life. Surviving, in addition to his parents are a sister, Rachel "Rae" Murray; maternal grandmother, Linda Knight; aunts and uncles, Steve Murray (Melanie), Dianne Powers (Tommy), Eddie Murray, Starla Robinson (Chris), Richard Knight II (Christi), Louie Brusuelas (Christy) and Terri Carpenter. He was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Rev. R. E. Murray and Barbara Murray and his maternal grandfather, Teddy Knight. A Celebration of Daniel's Life will be 5pm Thursday at Woodruff Church of God. The family will receive friends from 2-5pm. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Daniel Anthony Murray, Jr. Memorial Fund c/o Way Ministries Church of God, 84 Ray Hill Rd, Moore, SC 29369. Fletcher Funeral Service

