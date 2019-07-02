Danny Robinson CAMDEN - A graveside service for Danny Allen Robinson, age 67, of Camden will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Emmanuel Baptist Church. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Kornegay Funeral home, Camden Chapel, from 6:00 7:30 PM. Memorials may be made to the , of Kershaw County, 647 Lachicotte Road, Lugoff, SC 29078. Danny died Monday, July 1, 2019. Born in Camden, he was the son of the late Sidney William and Ethel Bass Robinson. Danny was a residential contractor and a local musician. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Linda Diane Clements Robinson; daughter, April Robinson McCaskill; son, Danny Robinson II (Lucy Christenberry); grandsons, Danny Robinson, III, Justin Myers (Lesley), and Kyler McCaskill; sister Kay Cobb; and brothers, Harold and Larry Robinson. Kornegay Funeral home, Camden Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the Robinson family by visiting www.kornegayfuneral.com.
Published in The State on July 2, 2019