Dorothy M. Stocker Godbold COLUMBIA - Funeral services for Dorothy M. Stocker Godbold will be 11 AM Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Union Baptist Church in Columbia, SC, with interment to follow at Crescent Hills Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Friday, May 24, 2019, from 6-8 PM at the Palmer Memorial Chapel and the public may view 3-8 PM Friday at the Chapel and again Saturday from 10AM until the hour of service at the sanctuary. Dorothy M. Stocker Godbold was born in Hopkins, SC, the first of eleven children to the late Frank and Louise Jones Stocker. She was a graduate of Booker T. Washington High School in the Class of 1946. She made history as the first Black Head Cashier at B. Berry's on Assembly Street in Columbia. Surviving are five children: Hardin "Bobby" (Diane) Jones, Jr., Mary "Penny" Jones, Stanley B. Jones, Pamela Jones, and Carole Y. Jones; eleven grandchildren; nineteen great-grandchildren; six siblings; and other relatives. Please visit

