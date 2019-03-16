Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eugene Hunter. View Sign

Eugene McGregor Hunter COLUMBIA - Gene was born on February 15, 1939, to the late James Edwin Hunter and Daisy McGregor Hunter. Gene was educated at Schneider Elementary, Hand Middle, Dreher High and the University of South Carolina. He proudly served in the United States Marine Corps. He was a member of the 32nd degree Scottish Rule. He diligently served on the Richland County Zoning Board and was appointed by Governor James Hodges to sit on the South Carolina Juvenile Parole Board, serving as Chairman for several years. Gene was a member of The Tarantella Club and a longtime active member of Ducks Unlimited. Gene was President of the Hunter-Dickson Insurance Agency, along with partner, Alex A. Dickson. He served on the Board of the SC Independent Agents Association. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, golfer, and scuba diver until his health declined. He and his fishing buddies (along with his terrified wife) caught a nine-foot tiger shark off the shores of Pawley's Island in the early 1960's. On September 10, 1960, he married his beloved wife, Kay Wrenn Key Hunter. They were blessed with four wonderful children, only one of whom survives today, Eugene "Greg" McGregor, Jr. (Lisa Marie Owens). Gene was predeceased by his parents; children, James Sterling Hunter, Carolina Wrenn Hunter, and Catherine Leigh Hunter. He is survived by his sister, Daisy Hunter Des Portes (Bobby). Gene spent all his childhood summers at the family beach home on Pawley's Island, New Castle, where his mother was the proprietor of this beloved boarding house. He loved the ocean and the creek and felt very connected to both equally. He was a lifetime member of Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, where he was active in the Scout program and acolyte team. A service to celebrate the life of Eugene "Gene" McGregor Hunter will be held at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral on Monday, March 18th at 4 o'clock. The family will receive friends following the service in Satterlee Hall. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. Memorials may be made to The Trinity Foundation, 1100 Sumter Street, Columbia, SC 29201 or the . Memories and condolences may be shared at

Eugene McGregor Hunter COLUMBIA - Gene was born on February 15, 1939, to the late James Edwin Hunter and Daisy McGregor Hunter. Gene was educated at Schneider Elementary, Hand Middle, Dreher High and the University of South Carolina. He proudly served in the United States Marine Corps. He was a member of the 32nd degree Scottish Rule. He diligently served on the Richland County Zoning Board and was appointed by Governor James Hodges to sit on the South Carolina Juvenile Parole Board, serving as Chairman for several years. Gene was a member of The Tarantella Club and a longtime active member of Ducks Unlimited. Gene was President of the Hunter-Dickson Insurance Agency, along with partner, Alex A. Dickson. He served on the Board of the SC Independent Agents Association. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, golfer, and scuba diver until his health declined. He and his fishing buddies (along with his terrified wife) caught a nine-foot tiger shark off the shores of Pawley's Island in the early 1960's. On September 10, 1960, he married his beloved wife, Kay Wrenn Key Hunter. They were blessed with four wonderful children, only one of whom survives today, Eugene "Greg" McGregor, Jr. (Lisa Marie Owens). Gene was predeceased by his parents; children, James Sterling Hunter, Carolina Wrenn Hunter, and Catherine Leigh Hunter. He is survived by his sister, Daisy Hunter Des Portes (Bobby). Gene spent all his childhood summers at the family beach home on Pawley's Island, New Castle, where his mother was the proprietor of this beloved boarding house. He loved the ocean and the creek and felt very connected to both equally. He was a lifetime member of Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, where he was active in the Scout program and acolyte team. A service to celebrate the life of Eugene "Gene" McGregor Hunter will be held at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral on Monday, March 18th at 4 o'clock. The family will receive friends following the service in Satterlee Hall. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. Memorials may be made to The Trinity Foundation, 1100 Sumter Street, Columbia, SC 29201 or the . Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com Funeral Home Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel

7600 Trenholm Road

Columbia , SC 29223

(803) 754-6290 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The State on Mar. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The State Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations