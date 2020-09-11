1/
Fred Mills
Fred Mills SALUDA - Fred Thomas Mills of Saluda passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020. He was 93 years old, and predeceased by his wife Marjorie, who died last February. They were married for more than 70 years. He was a lifelong resident of Saluda County, the son of Thomas Pinkney Mills and Helen Lake Mills. Fred is survived by his sons Steve Mills (Rebecca), Kirk Mills (Brenda), and Cliff Mills (Donna), grandchildren Joshua Mills (Katie), Lori Mills and Leah Winn (Cole), Travis Mills, and Austin Mills (Caitlyn), and five great grandchildren: Hannah, Noah, Layla, Holson and Wyatt. He is also survived by his sister Dorothy M. Coleman and brother George Mills. After attending Clemson College for a year, Fred was drafted into the US Army, and served three years in the Military Police. Fred and Marjorie were married July 15, 1949. In 1954, they established Marfred dairy farm, and developed an award-winning herd of Guernsey cattle. Fred became a leader in the South Carolina dairy industry, serving on the SC Dairy Commission, Clemson University Dairy Advisory Committee and the SC Farm Bureau Dairy Committee. He also served several terms on the Saluda County School Board and Saluda County Council. Recognizing his many leadership roles in the state dairy industry, Fred was elected to the South Carolina Dairy Hall of Fame in 2010. Fred was a charter member of the Hollywood Ruritan Club, and a lifelong member of Corinth Lutheran Church. A graveside service will be held 10 AM, Saturday, Sept 12, 2020 at Corinth Lutheran Church Cemetery, 638 Corinth Rd, Saluda. Memorials may be sent to Corinth Lutheran Church, 406 Kempson Bridge Rd, Saluda, SC 29138. Please share your memories and condolences online at www.rameyfuneralhome.com.

Published in The State on Sep. 11, 2020.
