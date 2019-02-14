Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gail Eskridge. View Sign



Gail L. Eskridge MULLINS - Mrs. Gail L. Eskridge, 68, passed away February 12th, 2019 at MUSC surrounded by loving family after a two year fight with MDS. She was born April 4th, 1950 in Dillon SC, the youngest child of the late Less and Sula Hood Lane. A graduate of Latta High School, Gail began her adult life as a telephone operator for Bellsouth. She had a terrific work ethic, working full time with the Marion County Hospital System as a phlebotomist for almost twenty five years, retiring in 2017 due to health issues. In her time off from the hospital you could find her working at the Wal-Mart pharmacy. In 2015 her husband convinced her to give up the part time job so she'd have more time to spend watching her granddaughters in their various activities and to spend more time with him. "Miss" Gail as she was affectionately know was a humble, sweet, and special lady and was loved by all who knew her. She loved Clemson football, and her greatest love was her granddaughters. If you spent any time with Gail you were sure to hear about her girls. Gail is survived by her husband, Douglas L. Atkinson of the home; her son Will (Crystal) Eskridge of Marion; three granddaughters Paige, Lauren, and Claire Eskridge; a step daughter Gail Atkinson (Graham) Hardaway of Greenville, two step granddaughters Mary Hazel "Maisy", and Eliza Ruth Hardaway, one sister Marie Hayes (Prentis) Frazier of Fayetteville, NC; many cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by two brothers; Harry Lee Lane, and Jerry Lane; two sisters Mary Alice (William) Turner, and Aileen (Johnny) McInnis. The family will receive friends on Thursday February 14th, at 2pm in the sanctuary of Gapway Baptist Church, funeral service will follow at 3pm with the Rev. Steve Bailey officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery directed by Richardson Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to Gapway Baptist Church 5502 H Wade Court, Mullins, SC 29574 or Pee Dee Academy PO Box 449, Mullins, SC 29574. An online register is available at RichardsonFH.net Funeral Home Richardson Funeral Home - Marion

