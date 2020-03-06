George Robert Senterfeit BATESBURG - George Robert Senterfeit, 89, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, March 7, at Milton Shealy Funeral Home Chapel with interment in Kneece Cemetery with Dr. Elton Dunbar officiating. Mr. Senterfeit was born in Batesburg, SC, son of the late Forrest Steven and Thelma Anderson Senterfeit. He attended Concord Baptist Church. Mr. Senterfeit was a district manager for Suburban Propane and loved talking about his job and the people he worked with. He was an avid golfer, South Carolina Gamecock and Atlanta Braves fan. Mr. Senterfeit really enjoyed having conversations and spending time with friends and family. Surviving are his wife of 70 years, Janice "Bootsie" Senterfeit; sons, Glen (Sandra) Senterfeit of Charleston, SC, Mark Lamar (Lisa Ann Slappey) Senterfeit of Decatur, GA; son-in-law, Stewart Mills; grandson, Captain Patrick Ryan Mills; brother, Johnny Wayne Senterfeit; nieces and nephews; and beloved pets, Midget and Pebbles. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Peggy Senterfeit Mills; brother, William "Pete" Senterfeit; and sister, Dorothy Brown. The family will receive friends from 5:00 7:00 P.M. Friday, March 6, at Milton Shealy Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed at miltonshealy.com
Published in The State on Mar. 6, 2020