Service Information
Pope Funeral Home
521 S. Congress St.
Winnsboro , SC 29180
(803)-635-2411
Calling hours
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Lakewood Pentecostal Holiness Church
6581 HWY 707
Myrtle Beach , SC
Funeral service
1:00 PM
Lakewood Pentecostal Holiness Church
6581 HWY 707
Myrtle Beach , SC
Committal
6:00 PM
Fairfield Memorial Cemetery
Winnsboro , SC

Obituary

Geraldine Irby Parris MYRTLE BEACH - Mrs. Geraldine "Gerri" Irby Parris, wife of Reverend Talmadge L. Parris, finished her earthly course and transitioned into the eternal presence of her Lord and Savior on Sunday, July 7, 2019, at home in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Mrs. Parris was born in Fairfield County, South Carolina, on June 12, 1941, to the late Eva Irby Parker and the late William Augustus Irby. Mrs. Parris was a devoted servant of the Lord Jesus Christ, having spent many of her days laboring alongside her husband in the work of the ministry of preaching the Gospel as an honorable, supportive, and wise first lady. Additionally, Mrs. Parris served in the South Carolina International Pentecostal Holiness Church as the Conway District Director for Women's Ministry. She also served on South Carolina Women's Ministry Board until declining health made it necessary for her to resign. Above all, Mrs. Parris sought to live her life as a testimony to the goodness of the Lord Jesus Christ. As a result of her generous spirit and pleasant personality, she was loved, admired, and highly esteemed by many. Mrs. Parris was predeceased by her parents, one son, and one daughter. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, mentor, and friend. Her beautiful life will forever be cherished by: her husband, Reverend Talmadge Parris; three daughters: Cathy Johnson, Patti Wilkes (Joe), and Tammi Litaker (Tobby); a son, Roy Parris; six grandsons, two granddaughters, eight great grandchildren; two sisters: Betty Walker and Linda Reynolds; and one brother, Samuel Irby (Linda). Pope Funeral Home is assisting the Parris family.

