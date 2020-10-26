Geri Kinard

April 2, 1959 - October 23, 2020

Columbia , South Carolina - Geri Lynn Kinard was born on April 2, 1959 in Columbia South Carolina, to the late Gerald Arthur Willis and Gloria Dianne Willis. She passed away on Friday October 23, 2020. Geri is survived by her brother Wayne Willis and two loving daughters, Brittany Kinard of Columbia, SC and Sarah Kinard of Rochester New York. Geri graduated from Irmo High School and pursued her passion for Cosmetology. She and her mother worked side by side for years at her mother's salon, "Style so Natural". Geri always loved surrounding herself with people. It could be said that she never met a stranger. She was a southern girl through and through who had boundless energy and a true love for adventure. She was the consummate hostess for the annual Thanksgiving and Christmas parties held at her mother and father's home. Friends and family from near and far were always welcomed to enjoy the true southern homemade cooking and fabulous desserts. The warmth, love and joy at these gatherings will be missed by all. Raising her two daughters was one of Geri's greatest joys. Her daughters grew up knowing the love, commitment and dedication of a mother. Their careers in art were always supported by their mother as she encouraged them to find their wings and follow their dreams.

In-lieu of a service family and friends are asked to donate to Pets Inc., an animal rescue and shelter at 300 Orchard Drive, West Columbia, SC 29170





