Helen McDonald WEST COLUMBIA - Helen Christofi McDonald, 69, of West Columbia, SC passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020. Born in Columbia on February 20, 1951, she was the daughter of the late Loucas and Millie Christofi, and the wife of 49 years to Timothy Warren McDonald. She was a member of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church. Helen retired as an art teacher, having worked at Richland Northeast High School and Guinyard Elementary. She also spent time working as a real estate broker, a hostess, and a cashier. She received her bachelor's degree in Fine Arts and Education from the University of South Carolina, where she graduated with honors. Throughout her working life, Helen received the honor of Teacher of the Month and Realtor of the Month. Above all, Helen loved God, her family, and her friends. In addition to her husband, Helen is survived by her son, Warren McDonald; daughter, Natalie M. Geddings; her brother, Jerry Christofi; and grandchildren, Summer Geddings, Jacob McNamar, and James McNamar. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Timothy Warren McDonald, Jr. The funeral service for Mrs. McDonald will be held at 11am on Tuesday, March 17th at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, officiated by Father Michael Platanis. The family will receive friends at the church an hour prior to the service, beginning at 10am. Burial will follow in Southland Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to the SCOA Cares Foundation, 166 Stoneridge Drive, Columbia, SC 29210. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com.
Published in The State on Mar. 16, 2020