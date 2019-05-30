Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Henry Bennett Kinard Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



Dr. Henry Bennett Kinard, Jr. GREENWOOD - Dr. Henry Bennett Kinard, Jr. of Greenwood, SC, husband for 72 years of Bettye Blaylock Kinard, passed away Monday, May 27, 2019. Born September 10, 1925 in Ninety Six, SC, he was the son of the late Henry Bennett Kinard Sr. and Mary Roberts Kinard and the brother of the late Lizelle Kinard Kennedy. He attended the Clemson University Pre-Veterinary Program and was a 1947 graduate of Auburn University School of Veterinary Medicine. He established Kinard Animal Hospital in 1947 and practiced veterinary medicine in Greenwood for 67 years. He was a member of the American Veterinary Medical Association and Main Street United Methodist Church. He was predeceased by a son, Dr. Henry Bennett Kinard, III. He is survived by two children, Dr. Harry Wilson Kinard (Mary) of Spartanburg, SC, Lucile Kinard Williamson (Ervin) of Greenville, SC and a daughter-in-law, Harriett Kinard Davis (Randy) of Columbia, SC; Nine grandchildren, Henry Kinard (Jillian), Howard Kinard (Noel), Wilson Kinard (Kristi), Katherine Gouch (Charles), Andrew Kinard (Karissa), Courtney Worley (Ben), Will Kinard (Natalie), Lou Williamson and Harry Williamson (Taylor); and fifteen great-grandchildren. A private family burial will be held at Oakbrook Memorial Park. Funeral services will be held at 10AM Friday at Main Street United Methodist Church with the Rev. James McCoy-Bruce officiating. Memorials may be made to Main Street United Methodist Church of Greenwood, 211 N. Main Street, Greenwood, SC 29646 or Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Ave. Greenwood, SC 29646. For online condolences, visit www.blythfuenralhome.com Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Kinard family. Published in The State on May 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

