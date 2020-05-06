Henry Edmond Barton GREENVILLE - Henry Edmond Barton, Sr. of Rolling Green Village, Greenville, SC died Sunday, May 3, 2020. Born on October 17,1927 in Reidville, SC, he was the son of the late Jerry Easley Barton and Ziza Bruce Barton Martin. He was a graduate of the North Greenville Baptist Academy and Furman University, Class of 1949. He was predeceased by his wife of 61 years, Sarah Jane Guess Barton and a brother Easley Bruce Barton. Surviving are: a son, Henry E. Barton, Jr. and daughter-in-law, Melanie Dodd Barton of Columbia, SC; a daughter Sarah Barton Hipps of Greenville, SC; grandson Chandler M. Barton and his wife Dr. Elizabeth Barton of Birmingham, AL; granddaughter Hannah M. Barton of New York City, NY and a brother Clarence Young Barton (Mary) of Louisville, KY. Henry was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Greenville where he served on the Board of Deacons, Senior Adult Committee and Flower Committee. He also served on: the Board of Directors of the Caine Halter YMCA; the Greenville Humane Society, where in his tenure as President the first animal clinic was established; and, the American Cancer Society of Greenville, where during his term as President and Greenville County Crusade Chairman the first fund-raising Lake and Lawn Gala was established with the support of the Tom Hartness family. He served in the Adjutant General's Department of the United States Army during the United States' occupation of Japan during World War II. He retired from the Sales Department of Norfolk Southern Railroad. A private burial will be held at a later date in Denmark, SC. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Furman University, the American Cancer Society of Greenville, SC, or The Greenville Humane Society. The family extends its sincere thanks to the staff of Rolling Green Village and Interim HealthCare of Greenville for their care and assistance.



