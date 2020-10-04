1/1
Howard Polson
1946 - 2020
Howard Rabon Polson
August 12, 1946 - October 2, 2020
Columbia, South Carolina - Howard Rabon Polson, 74, of Columbia, died Friday, October 2, 2020. Born August 12, 1946, in Sumter, SC, he was the son of the late Daniel Rabon Polson and Daisy Osborn Polson. He was a US Marine Corps veteran that honorably served his country during the Vietnam War. He was a member and Past Master of Dentsville Masonic Lodge #398, where he actively participated in the Past Master's breakfast. Mr. Polson was also a member of the Scottish Rite and York Rite bodies, as well as the Jamil Temple in Columbia. He was a diehard Clemson fan and was very seldom ever seen without wearing his team's colors.
Survivors include his wife of 45 years, Deborah Smith Polson; sister, Beverly Maksin (Joe); sister-in-law, Mary O'Neil Inman (Richard); nephew, Rev. Richard C. Inman (Kristen); as well as his niece, Stephanee Seay (Chris) and their children, Ansley, Greer, Harrison, and Sam.
The graveside service with military honors and masonic rites will be held 10 o'clock Tuesday, October 6th at Fort Jackson National Cemetery, 4170 Percival Road, Columbia, SC. Those who wish to pay their respects to Mr. Polson may do so between the hours of 1 o'clock and 6 o'clock, Monday October 5th, at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext., Columbia.
Everyone is invited to attend but will be asked to abide by the state's recommendations of wearing masks and social distancing to provide a safe environment for all. A livestream will be available by visiting https://www.shivesfuneralhome.com/current-webcast/.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Shriners Hospitals for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, Florida 33607 or to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.


October 3, 2020
Growing up, Howard and I lived in the same community and were longtime friends as well as classmates. He will be missed . Prayers for his family.
Linda Rollins Jordan
October 3, 2020
I will really miss Howard. He and I always joked about the fried chicken. I thank him for his service to our country.
Shirley Osborne
