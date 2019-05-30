Guest Book View Sign Service Information J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel 232 Calhoun Street Charleston , SC 29401 (843)-723-2524 Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM J. HENRY STUHR, INC., DOWNTOWN CHAPEL 232 Calhoun Street Charleston , SC View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM J. HENRY STUHR, INC., DOWNTOWN CHAPEL 232 Calhoun Street Charleston , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Dr. James Franklin Ballenger PINEHURST - Dr. James Franklin Ballenger, 75, passed away peacefully on May 27, 2019, at First Health Hospice of Pinehurst with Judy, his former wife and caregiver, by his side. Dr. Ballenger was born in Greenville, South Carolina, on March 14, 1944, and grew up in Easley, South Carolina. He graduated Valedictorian from Easley High School where he was a member of the Easley football team and Honor Society. After attending Auburn University, Dr. Ballenger finished his Bachelor's Degree at Clemson University and earned his Medical Degree from the Medical University of South Carolina. He did his general surgery training at Greenville Memorial Hospital and completed his Cardiothoracic training under his mentor, Dr. William Lee, at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston. After completing his training, he was asked to remain on the staff at MUSC in the Cardiothoracic Department. Approximately 3 years later, Dr. Ballenger left MUSC to pursue private practice at North Trident Hospital in Summerville, SC where he practiced until 1986 when he was recruited to start the Cardiothoracic and Vascular program at Richland Memorial Hospital in Columbia, SC. Dr. Ballenger eventually joined Thoracic and Cardiovascular Associates of Greenville, SC where he practiced until his retirement. During his retirement while assisting in the care of his brother, Dr. Ottis Ballenger, who was battling ALS, Dr. Ballenger invented a trach assist device to aid in his brother's comfort. This device was patented in March of 2015 under the name "Trach-Aide." Jimmy ("Doc", "Bally") loved shagging and beach music, especially Dr. Hook, and he and Judy attended SOS many times through the years with their friends. His favorite thing to do during the fall was to watch his Clemson Tigers play football and to play fantasy football with his daughter, Julie. Jimmy was an expert "horse show Dad" and followed his daughter Kellie wherever she was showing when time permitted. He had a tremendous interest in the history of the Civil War, particularly in South Carolina, and has a large collection of books, maps and CDs on the subject. He loved traveling and getting lost on the backroads of SC stopping to look at historical markers and any old church or cemetery along the way. Jimmy was a lover of all animals, but had a special fondness for cats, especially his "kitty," Jasmine. Dr. Ballenger is survived by his two daughters, Julie Ballenger Prevatte (Bobby) and Kellie Ballenger Bass (Eric), his former wife and caregiver, Judy Padgett Ballenger, 4 grandchildren: Joseph Ian Ballenger McAvoy, Skylar McKenzie Ballenger McAvoy, Samantha Ray Anderson, and Evan Hayes Anderson. He is also survived by his brother Terrell D. Ballenger of Easley, 2 nieces and 1 nephew. He is preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Ottis E. & Marjorie Moss Ballenger and his brother Dr. Ottis M. Ballenger. Funeral Services will be conducted by J. HENRY STUHR, INC., DOWNTOWN CHAPEL, 232 Calhoun St. Charleston, SC 29401. A visitation will be held Sunday, June 9, 2019, from 1-2 PM with funeral service immediately following. A reception for family and friends will be held at The McKees, 139-B Market St., Charleston, SC, following the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the following: the of SC Memorial & Tributes Processing Center, 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA 23060 or the ALS Association of South Carolina Chapter, P.O. Box 280, Charleston, SC 29402. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at

