John Reynolds
John Lawrence Reynolds COLUMBIA - John Lawrence Reynolds, 96 of Columbia died Sunday, August 30, 2020. He was born to Leila McKinnon Reynolds and Arlie Dargan Reynolds of Columbia. He was a resident of NHC Parklane. Dunbar Funeral Home was in charge of the service and the family held a private memorial at Dunbar's Chapel on Devine Street on September 4. The Rev. Dennis Banks of Shandon Baptist Church officiated and was assisted by the Reverend Rebekah McLeod Hutto, one of Mr. Reynolds' granddaughters. Phillip Brown, one of Mr. Reynolds' friends from Shandon, did a eulogy. Burial followed at Greenlawn Cemetery next to his beloved wife Margaret. Memorials may be made to Shandon Baptist Church, in memory of Margaret Reynolds. Mr. Reynolds was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Margaret, his brother Jim, and a great grandchild Jourdan. Mr. Reynolds was a veteran of WW II, serving in an infantry company in the south pacific arena. He was also part of the US occupation force in Japan after the war. He loved his country and found ways to thank current service men and women each time he met them. Mr. Reynolds grew up in Columbia, attending Schneider Elementary, Hand Middle School and Dreher High. He was a graduate of the University of South Carolina and held several positions in Columbia in the private sector. He entered Civil Service by working for the Insurance Commission and the State Tax Commission. He was a loyal and faithful member of Shandon Baptist Church for seventy (70) years where he served as a Deacon, Sunday School teacher, a member of several adult mission trips, and a member of several church committees, including Finance. Mr. Reynolds was married to his beloved wife Margaret for 55 years. They had three wonderful children: a daughter Dr. Anita R. McLeod (Gene) of Greenville, a daughter Carolyn R Simmerson (Alan) of Columbia, and a son John L Reynolds Jr (Janet) of Little Mountain, S.C. He had four grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren, and one great great grandchild. Other than his work at Shandon Baptist and his love for his family, Mr. Reynolds loved to hunt and fish. Dove hunting was his favorite sport. He taught his son gun safety and took him on multiple hunting trips. Mr. Reynolds loved his God and his family. He modeled that love to his children and grandchildren.

Published in The State on Sep. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine
3926 DEVINE ST
Columbia, SC 29205
8037717990
