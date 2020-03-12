Guest Book View Sign Service Information Thompson Funeral Home - Lexington 4720 Augusta Road Lexington , SC 29073 (803)-764-9631 Memorial service 2:00 PM Bethel Lutheran Church White Rock , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

John Satterwhite CHAPIN - On Monday March 9th, John Satterwhite, loving husband and father of three children passed away peacefully at the age of 95 years. John was born on June 10th, 1924 in Roanoke, VA to John and Thelma (Fellers) Satterwhite. John was educated at the University of South Carolina, Newberry College and The Lutheran Theological Seminary. A member of the Greatest Generation, John served in the European Theater in World War II and remained in Europe following the war to work at the Nuremburg trials in Germany. "Pastor John" returned home to marry the love of his life, Sarah Willette Padget of Saluda, SC. Their marriage flourished for 66 years until his death. Along their journey, John and Willette raised three children as Willette taught school and John started his Ministry. They served congregations at St. John's Lutheran Beaufort, SC, St. Johannes Lutheran Charleston, SC, St. Matthew's Lutheran Columbus, GA and Our Saviour Lutheran in West Columbia, SC. John had a love of gardening and enjoyed a greenhouse full of his prized orchids. John's service continued after he retired from the ministry and moved to the Heritage at Lowman. Pastor John spent many hours visiting the elderly (as he called them, although he, himself was in his early 90's at the time). He even did a stint or two delivering the mail in the community. John was preceded in death by his father, John and mother Thelma, his brother Reginald and his sister Barbara. He is survived by his wife Willette, sons David, of the home and Mark (Ann) of Columbia, and daughter Laura S. Hodge (Jamie) of Spartanburg. John is also survived by four grandchildren of whom he was immensely proud. Camden Hodge (Christine) of Greenville, SC, Foster Hodge of Spartanburg, SC, Elizabeth S. Johnson (Parker) of Greenville, SC and Ann Padget Satterwhite of Washington, DC. A memorial service will be held at Bethel Lutheran Church White Rock, SC on Saturday March 14th, 2020 at 2 o'clock p.m. Visitation with the family will follow the service. Memorials may be sent to: The Heritage at Lowman, Our Saviour Lutheran Church or The Subsidized Care Fund of the Lutheran Homes of South Carolina. Thompson Funeral Home of Lexington is assisting the family. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at

