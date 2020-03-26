Guest Book View Sign Service Information Mole Funeral Home 9399 Patterson Street Barnwell , SC 29812 (803)-259-3166 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Mole Funeral Home 9399 Patterson Street Barnwell , SC View Map Graveside service 11:00 AM Barnwell United Methodist Church Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Karli Lemmond Deloache CHARLESTON - Karli Lemmond Deloache, 46 of Charleston SC passed away on Tuesday, March 24th, 2020 at Roper St. Francis Hospital after a sudden one week illness of Lymphoma. She was a graduate of USC Aiken, with a BS in nursing. She was director of clinical reimbursement at Island Oaks Living Center in Johns Island. Throughout her clinical service she was a shining example of professional excellence. She led and mentored staff with compassion and empathy. They say her smile, humor, and commitment will be terribly missed at Island Oaks. She was the former director of nursing at Barnwell County Nursing Home. She was a member of St. John's Anglican Church, Johns Island. She is survived by her husband John Douglas Deloache of the home. Daughter, Sims Kathryn Ragsdale and sons, Slaton Timothy Ragsdale and John Stiles Deloache. Her parents Carlton and Debra Lemmond of Barnwell, SC, her brother Erik (Shelley) Lemmond of Seven Lakes, NC. Her mother and father in law Dodie and Darnell Deloache of Estill, SC. Special nephews Noah and Jonah Pierce of Easley, SC and Boone Lemmond of Seven Lakes, NC, along with many more special aunts, Sybil, Alsa, and Lena, uncles, nieces and nephews that she loved spending time with, especially her late aunt Velvie Connor. Karli lived life to the fullest and loved a good laugh. She wore the biggest smile and her laugh was contagious. She enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family. No one loved their children like Karli. Sims, Slaton, and Stiles were her pride and joy as well as the rest of her large family. Karli and her childhood friends were the true definition of "you can't make new old friends", they all meant the world to her. She crammed a lot of living in her short life. Mole Funeral Home in Barnwell is in charge of arrangements. Funeral service will be held on Friday March 27th at 11 am graveside at Barnwell United Methodist Church Cemetery with Rev. Lee Clamp and Rev. Bart Kelley officiating. Visitation will be held Thursday at Mole Funeral Home 5-7 pm. Memorials may be made to the . Please visit our online registry at

