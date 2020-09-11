Louetta Lightsey Barr NEWBERRY - Louetta Lightsey Barr, 94, most recently of Newberry, SC, passed away on September 8, 2020. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and much-loved aunt to 30 nieces and nephews. She was born in Fairfax, SC, daughter of the late Ralph Leon Lightsey and Eula Harrison Lightsey. She was a 1947 graduate of Winthrop College with a degree in home economics. Louetta taught school in Bamberg and Barnwell, SC, where she met her beloved husband of 66 years, Carlisle Herbert Barr. Louetta felt fortunate to have had the opportunity to live in Wilmington, Delaware; Londonderry, Northern Ireland; and Charlotte, North Carolina during Carlisle's career with the DuPont Company. Upon retirement, they moved to Hendersonville, North Carolina, where they enjoyed traveling and life-long learning adventures through Elderhostel and Untours. Louetta is survived by her daughters, Rebecca Barr Smoak (Chris) and Kathryn Barr McCartha (Bob); two grandchildren, Douglas Carlisle McCartha (Mary Catherine) and Frances McCartha Meetze (Kyle) and four great grandchildren, Caroline and George McCartha and Lucas and Jacob Meetze. She is also survived by her sisters Resa Monts, Annelle McCaskey, and Virginia Causey. In addition to her parents, Louetta was pre-deceased by her husband, Carlisle, brothers Ralph, Harold, Max, Lamar, and David Lightsey and sister Leslye Fleniken. Louetta was a member of Central United Methodist Church in Newberry. She was an active church member throughout her life, serving as Sunday school teacher, Circle leader and President of the Women's Society. Louetta was also a longtime member of the women's philanthropic organization, P.E.O., in Wilmington, Charlotte, and Hendersonville. A private family burial will be held on Saturday, September 12 at 2:00pm at the Fairfax Town Cemetery, Fairfax SC. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made toCentral United Methodist Church, Newberry or to a charity of your choice
. The family would like to acknowledge Louetta's special friends, Dorothy Cochell and Suzanne Elston; Tonya Brooks, Rachel Burton, Beverly Reeder, Helen Ruff, Teresa Sanders, Sara Shorter, Geraline Thomas, Dr. Thomas Bradberry, Dr. Spencer Lovelace, and the staff at Springfield Place and J. F. Hawkins for the love and care they have shown her over the past few years. Barr-Price Funeral Home in Leesville, SC is assisting the family.