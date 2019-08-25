Mark Franklin Wade CHARLESTON - Mark Franklin Wade, 60, of Charleston, South Carolina, beloved son of Mrs. Charlene and Dr. Donald Franklin Wade, went peacefully to be with our Lord on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. The relatives and friends of Mark Franklin Wade are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM Monday, August 26, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1695 Raoul Wallenberg Blvd., Charleston. The Rite of Committal will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery on James Island. The family will receive friends between 3:00 and 5:00 PM Sunday at the James A. McAlister Funeral Home, 1620 Savannah Highway, Charleston. Online Condolences may be offered at www.CharlestonFunerals.com. Mark was born on January 10, 1959 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. He moved to Charleston, South Carolina with his parents in 1964. He graduated from Middleton High School in 1977 and attended the University of South Carolina, graduating in 1981 with a BS in Computer Science. Mark was a systems analyst for Smith Data Processing, Dominion Bank and First Union in South Carolina, Virginia and North Carolina. He later worked as a consultant and contract systems analyst, working in both Michigan and Poland. Mark was preceded in death by his beloved younger sister, Miss Susan Ann Wade; and his grandparents, Dr. and Mrs. Glenn Wade and Mrs. Sibyl Jacobs. Mark's legacy will live on in the lives of his treasured children, daughter Mrs. Sarah Elizabeth Wade Walter and her husband, Mr. Brandon Scott Walter, of Atlanta, Georgia; sons Mr. Joseph Franklin Wade and Mr. Benjamin Donald Wade of Charleston, South Carolina; and his grandchildren, Brandon Thomas Walter and William Henry Walter. He is also survived by his parents; his older brother, Dr. Michael Donald Wade and his wife, Mrs. Laura Corradi Wade, of Columbia, South Carolina; nephew Mr. Michael Anthony Wade of Salt Lake City; niece Ms. Alexandra Ann Hanson Wade of Columbia, South Carolina; aunt Ms. Barbara Jean King of Norman, Oklahoma; uncle Dr. David Glenn Wade and his wife Mrs. Sharon Wade of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; and numerous other precious family members and friends . The family would like to thank all the family, friends and medical providers who have loved and cared for Mark over his lifetime. "Entrust your loved ones to me; release them into My protective care...My Presence will go with them whenever they go, and I will give them rest." In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to St. Joseph's Catholic Church. Arrangements by James A. McAlister, (843) 766-1365.
Published in The State on Aug. 25, 2019