Martha Reames

Martha Jean Vermillion Reames SUMTER - Martha Jean Vermillion Reames, 93, widow of Davis LeRoy Reames, Jr., died Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Covenant Place. Born in Donalds, SC, she was a daughter of the late Leland Leake Vermillion and Annie Stone Vermillion. Mrs. Reames was a charter member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church where she served on the Administrative Board and was active in the choir. She attended Anderson College and the University of South Carolina. She was a retired School Teacher in Spartanburg and Sumter for over 15 years and worked with District 17 as an Attendance and Transportation Supervisor. She was past president of the SC Association of Attendance Supervisors. She was past governor of the SC Pilot Club and twice past president of the Sumter Pilot Club. She was a recipient of the Mildred Davenport outstanding award. Surviving are a son, Davis L. Reames III (Beth) of Sumter; two grandchildren, Dr. Davis L. Reames IV (Dr. Alexa Reames) and Matthew F. Reames; two great-grandchildren, Roen and Cort Reames. She was preceded in death by a son, Norman Guest Reames; a brother, Joseph Vermillion and a sister, Eileen Balentine. Private graveside services will be held in the Bethlehem Cemetery with the Rev. David Day officiating. The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff of Covenant Place for their loving care of Mrs. Reames. Memorials may be made to Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 211 Alice Drive, Sumter, SC 29150. Online condolences may be sent to www.sumterfunerals.com
