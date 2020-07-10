1/
Megan Jervey
Megan D. Jervey AYNOR - Megan D. Jervey, 36, of Aynor, SC, entered into eternal rest on June 27, 2020. Due to COVID-19, a private family graveside service will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery, Orangeburg, SC. Mrs. Jervey was born in Orangeburg, SC, to the late Edward (Marty) Davis and Marla Strickland. Survivors include her children, Madelyn Jervey and Mason Jervey both of Orangeburg, SC; her mother, Marla Strickland; brother, Kyle E. Davis of Irmo; a half-sister, Jessica B. Davis of Lexington, SC; grandparents, Jud and Fran Davis of Edisto Island, SC; and an uncle, Jay Davis of Edisto Island, SC. Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.

Published in The State on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dukes-Harley Funeral Home and Crematory - Orangeburg
3379 Columbia Rd
Orangeburg, SC 29118
803-534-6621
