Monty A. Jones CASSATT Graveside service for Monty Alan Jones, 66, will be held on Friday at 4:00 p.m. in Sandy Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery, 2845 Old Stagecoach Rd, Bethune, SC 29009. Due to the COVIDE 19 Virus, the family will not have a visitation however friends and family may view at Powers Funeral Home on Thursday from 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to ALS or the . Mr. Jones passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Born in Bethune, he was the son of the late Charles William Jones Sr. and Goldie Frances Bryson Jones. He formerly owned and operated Jones Construction. He enjoyed motorcycle riding and NASCAR. Surviving are his wife of 40 years, Barbara Ann Rabon Jones; son, Brett Jones (Tina) of Meadville, Pa.; step-daughter, Michelle B. Walsh (Jim) of Bishopville; brothers, Charles William Jones (Faye) and Robert Edward Jones; sister, Linda Copeland (Tommy); and 4 grandchildren. He was predeceased by sister, Jennifer Rabon; and brothers, David Marshall Jones and Marvin Joseph Jones. Sign the online register at www.powersfuenralhome.net.
Published in The State on Mar. 20, 2020