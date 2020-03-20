Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Monty A. Jones. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Monty A. Jones CASSATT Graveside service for Monty Alan Jones, 66, will be held on Friday at 4:00 p.m. in Sandy Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery, 2845 Old Stagecoach Rd, Bethune, SC 29009. Due to the COVIDE 19 Virus, the family will not have a visitation however friends and family may view at Powers Funeral Home on Thursday from 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to ALS or the . Mr. Jones passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Born in Bethune, he was the son of the late Charles William Jones Sr. and Goldie Frances Bryson Jones. He formerly owned and operated Jones Construction. He enjoyed motorcycle riding and NASCAR. Surviving are his wife of 40 years, Barbara Ann Rabon Jones; son, Brett Jones (Tina) of Meadville, Pa.; step-daughter, Michelle B. Walsh (Jim) of Bishopville; brothers, Charles William Jones (Faye) and Robert Edward Jones; sister, Linda Copeland (Tommy); and 4 grandchildren. He was predeceased by sister, Jennifer Rabon; and brothers, David Marshall Jones and Marvin Joseph Jones. Sign the online register at

Monty A. Jones CASSATT Graveside service for Monty Alan Jones, 66, will be held on Friday at 4:00 p.m. in Sandy Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery, 2845 Old Stagecoach Rd, Bethune, SC 29009. Due to the COVIDE 19 Virus, the family will not have a visitation however friends and family may view at Powers Funeral Home on Thursday from 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to ALS or the . Mr. Jones passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Born in Bethune, he was the son of the late Charles William Jones Sr. and Goldie Frances Bryson Jones. He formerly owned and operated Jones Construction. He enjoyed motorcycle riding and NASCAR. Surviving are his wife of 40 years, Barbara Ann Rabon Jones; son, Brett Jones (Tina) of Meadville, Pa.; step-daughter, Michelle B. Walsh (Jim) of Bishopville; brothers, Charles William Jones (Faye) and Robert Edward Jones; sister, Linda Copeland (Tommy); and 4 grandchildren. He was predeceased by sister, Jennifer Rabon; and brothers, David Marshall Jones and Marvin Joseph Jones. Sign the online register at www.powersfuenralhome.net Published in The State on Mar. 20, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.