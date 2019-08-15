Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Oliver Senn Kolb. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Oliver Senn Kolb COLUMBIA The funeral service for Oliver Senn Kolb, 75, of Columbia, will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Riverland Hills Baptist Church, 201 Lake Murray Blvd., Irmo, SC 29063, The Reverend Dr. Tim Phillips will officiate. The Kolb Family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m.-10:50 a.m. in the sanctuary. The interment will be held at 2:00 p.m. in Sumter City Cemetery, 700 W. Oakland Avenue, Sumter, SC 29151. Oliver was born on March 10, 1944, in Columbia, SC and passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019, at MUSC. He was the son of the late Robert Frank Kolb and Adria Durant Kolb. Oliver was educated in the Richland County School, District 1. He and his late wife of 47 years, Patricia were charter members of Riverland Hills Baptist Church. Oliver was a Boy Scout in his teenage years where he attained the honor of Eagle Scout. Oliver formerly worked at Cate-McLaurin and retired from the South Carolina Department of Mental Health. During his retirement years he drove for Enterprise where he made many lasting friendships. Oliver was active in several antique car clubs. They enjoyed many years of family camping. Surviving is his son, Bryan Oliver Kolb (Ashley); grandchildren, Madison Grace, Blake William, and Garrett Reid Kolb; brother-in-law, Ronald Everett Stack (Carole). In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Riverland Hills Baptist Church, 201 Lake Murray Blvd., Irmo, SC 29063. Online condolences may be sent to

