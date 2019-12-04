Patricia Alice O'Neal Norman ST PETERSBURG, FL Patricia Alice O'Neal Norman, 80, will be laid to rest Monday December 9th at 3pm Gethsemane Memorial Park, Morehead City NC with Rev. Bill Klear of Open-Door Baptist Church officiating. Arrangements are by Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Ms. Norman passed away on Friday November 15 th , 2019 in Florida. Born in Durham NC, she was the daughter of the late Lewis Roland O'Neal and Nellie May Rigsbee O'Neal of Durham. NC. Ms. Norman retired from of First Citizens Bank of SC as Executive Assistant to the Vice President of personnel, where she worked for over 30 years. She truly loved her job and co-workers. She was an avid baker and loved the holidays. Surviving are her daughter, Pamela Earp Leskanic of St Petersburg FL. and her two beloved cats, Tiny Tim, and Baila. Please share memories and condolences at Brooks Funeral Home Morehead City NC.
Published in The State on Dec. 4, 2019