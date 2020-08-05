1/
Patricia Hatcher
Patricia Rita Frugoli Hatcher COLUMBIA - Patricia Rita Frugoli Hatcher, 78 recently of Columbia, passed away August 1, 2020. Pat was born in Massachusetts to Olivo and Julia Frugoli and lived in Marshfield, MA until college. She earned a BA from UMass and traveled the world through her work in the Foreign Service. She met her husband in Vietnam and followed him followed him to Fort Jackson in Columbia in 1972. The couple lived in Elgin, SC and Pat worked for the SC Governor 's office and earned her MBA in the evenings before taking a position at the University of South Carolina as a Sponsored Programs Administrator. In 2002, she returned to Columbia and later retired. While she was a lifelong fan of the Boston Red Sox, she loved USC Gamecock baseball and all USC women's sports. She volunteered as a reader for the National Federation of the Blind in SC and enjoyed local theatre and opera. She loved good conversation, good food, and good friends, and found all of these. In addition to her parents she is predeceased by husband Charles Larry Hatcher. Surviving are one brother; William Frugoli and wife Donna of Marshfield, MA and step-daughter Valerie Trani of Rocky Point, NC. She leaves four nieces, Julia Frugoli of Central, SC, Beth (Frugoli) Demaine, of Epping, NH, Kimberly (Frugoli) Schuler of Hampstead, NH and Heather Frugoli of Marshfield, MA. She was a loving great-aunt to six grand-nieces and nephews and a dear friend to many people. Pat will join her husband in rest at Florence National Cemetery Aug 11. The family will have a service of remembrance at a later date. For details about remembrances, visit RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home & Cremations, Central-Clemson Commons.

Published in The State on Aug. 5, 2020.
