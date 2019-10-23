Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phillip Darryl Tooley. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Phillip Darryl Tooley ORANGEBURG - Phillip Darryl Tooley, 58, passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Thompson Funeral Home, Inc. in Orangeburg. The family will receive friends from 12:00-1:00 P.M. prior to the memorial service. Mr. Tooley was born on January 30, 1961 in Orangeburg. He was the son of the late Johnnie Thomas Tooley and the late Kathryn Campbell Tooley. He was a machinist at Carpenter's Specialty Alloys. He was predeceased by Johnnie Michael Tooley and Connie Kernnels. Survivors include his wife, Candance Burnett Tooley of the home; son, Phillip Wesley Thomas Tooley of the home; daughter, Jean Elizabeth Tooley of Monks Corner; granddaughter, Willow Dantzler; sister, Tommie Jo Harley of Orangeburg; step-sisters, Cynthia Garrick, Sandra Lytle; step-brother, Richard Infinger; special friend, Tommy Edens and family and a number of nieces and nephews. Friends may call the residence at 2049 Loblolly Street. Memorials may be made to the at 200 Center Point Cir Ste 100, Columbia, SC 29210. Please sign the family's online guest book at

Phillip Darryl Tooley ORANGEBURG - Phillip Darryl Tooley, 58, passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Thompson Funeral Home, Inc. in Orangeburg. The family will receive friends from 12:00-1:00 P.M. prior to the memorial service. Mr. Tooley was born on January 30, 1961 in Orangeburg. He was the son of the late Johnnie Thomas Tooley and the late Kathryn Campbell Tooley. He was a machinist at Carpenter's Specialty Alloys. He was predeceased by Johnnie Michael Tooley and Connie Kernnels. Survivors include his wife, Candance Burnett Tooley of the home; son, Phillip Wesley Thomas Tooley of the home; daughter, Jean Elizabeth Tooley of Monks Corner; granddaughter, Willow Dantzler; sister, Tommie Jo Harley of Orangeburg; step-sisters, Cynthia Garrick, Sandra Lytle; step-brother, Richard Infinger; special friend, Tommy Edens and family and a number of nieces and nephews. Friends may call the residence at 2049 Loblolly Street. Memorials may be made to the at 200 Center Point Cir Ste 100, Columbia, SC 29210. Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net Published in The State on Oct. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.