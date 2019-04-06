Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Polly Woodham. View Sign

Polly Hill Woodham SPARTANBURG - Polly Hill Woodham, beloved wife of Willis Josey Woodham for 67 years and cherished grandmother "Poggy," went to be with her Lord April 3, 2019. A graduate of Spartanburg High School and Converse College, she was an optimist and a cheerleader for her children, grandchildren and every friend lucky enough to know her. Polly loved everyone she knew, and everyone she knew loved her. Her children were glad she spent much time listening, talking and encouraging each and every child and adult who crossed her threshold-and there were many! She taught school, taught hunt seat riding at her own riding school, bred Thoroughbreds, trained horses, and trained numerous children (her own and others!). She organized horse shows and talent shows. She loved Lake Summit, birdwatching and Jesus. Polly was a Girl Scout leader, a Sunday School teacher, a Celebrate Recovery leader, and a choir director and member. Polly was a strong voice for South Carolina's family farmers through Women Involved in Farm Economics (WIFE) and the American Agriculture Movement. She testified before Congress and was an advisor on agriculture to the S.C. Delegation in Washington, D.C. A native of Spartanburg and a devoted Christian, she spent most of her adult life in Bishopville, S.C. After her children grew up, she moved to Asheville, N.C., to open a clothing boutique, Glimpses. In more recent years, she and her husband returned to Spartanburg's east side. She leaves behind four of her five children: Martha Adger Woodham, Susan Chappell Woodham, Mary Woodham Randall (Tom), Margaret Katherine "Kathy" Woodham (Steve Wong) and Katherine Woodham (Jerry Laney). She leaves grandchildren: Harrison Woodham White (Will White), Wesley Randall, Meg Randall (engaged to Curt Bagwell), Adam Wong (Vince Alarid), Allyn Wong (Nick Janaro), Willis Josey Woodham III (engaged to Stephanie Sciortino) and Conner Woodham as well as her brother Gabriel Cloud Hill III. The family especially thanks lifelong friends Marie Harris and William Harris. She was predeceased by her beloved son, Willis Josey Woodham, Jr.; her parents, Gabriel Cloud Hill Jr. and Margaret Law Hill; and her sister, Mary Hill Bryant. Services will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, April 7, at Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 115 W. Church St., Bishopville, SC, with burial afterward at the BUMC cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m., Saturday, April 6, at 194 Jeremy Lane, Bishopville. The family has been uplifted by the many wonderful messages from Polly's friends and acquaintances. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Bethlehem United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 167, Bishopville, S.C., 29010. Hancock-Elmore-Hill Funeral Home is caring for the family.

200 W. Church Street

Bishopville , SC 29010

