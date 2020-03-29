Richard Lawrence Schneider CHAPIN - Richard "Dick" Lawrence Schneider, 96, of Chapin, South Carolina passed away March 20, 2020. He was born on March 22, 1923 in Akron, Ohio to the late Walter and Hazel (Schwind) Schneider. Dick was a graduate of the University of Akron OH. He retired from MIC, a division of GM after 35 years of service. He was a combat veteran of WWII serving with the 8th Air Force in Europe. Dick was an avid golfer and a member of Seven Oaks Presbyterian Church. Dick is survived by his loving wife of 72 years, Barbara Anne, a son; Karl Thomas Schneider, grandson; Richard Thomas Schneider of Columbia, and a great granddaughter; Karlyn Schneider. He also leaves behind nephews: John Harris of Akron, OH and Richard Schneider of Charlotte, NC. He was preceded in death by his sister, Dorothy M. Grubb of Lacey, WA and a brother, Robert W. Schneider of Akron OH. Interment will be at the Fort Jackson National Cemetery. Service arrangements are incomplete at this time, and will be announced by the family. Memorials may be made to the Thornwall Home for Children, PO Box 60, Clinton SC 29325. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.southcarolinacremation.com
Published in The State on Mar. 29, 2020