Robert Louis Felix COLUMBIA Robert Louis Felix born to Rosalie LeFloch and Camille Auguste Felix on April 7, 1934 in Detroit, Michigan, died peacefully at home on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Raised in Cincinnati, Ohio, he attended St. Francis de Sales School, Hoffman Elementary School and graduated from Walnut Hills High School where he ran track and played basketball. He attended the University of Cincinnati majoring in English Literature & Philosophy. He ran varsity track and joined Beta Theta Pi fraternity. He obtained his J.D. from the University of Cincinnati and was a member of the Law Review. He served in the Ohio National Guard and with the Army at Ft. Knox before going west to the University of British Columbia. There he met his wife, Judith Joan Grossman. After graduating with a Master of Arts in Victorian Literature, he and his bride headed to Oxford, England. The study of Old English Law at Pembroke College led him to accept a teaching position at Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. A Ford Fellowship then sent him to Harvard Law School where he obtained an L.L.M. He accepted a teaching position at the University of South Carolina School of Law, where he specialized in Torts, Products Liability, Conflicts of Law, and Law & Literature. He served as the Chair of the Faculty Senate, three time Chairmen of the Faculty Advisory Committee, a member of the President's Advisory Group, and President of the Southeastern Law School Association. During this time, his publications included co-authorship with Patrick Hubbard of THE SOUTH CAROLINA LAW OF TORTS, which has been updated annually since its original publication. He co-authored a number of editions of a casebook and treatise AMERICAN CONFLICTS LAW as well as numerous articles in legal journals on Law & Literature. In 1975-1976, he spent a year in France with his family as a visiting lecturer and Fulbright Scholar at the University of Clermont-Ferrand and the University of Brussels. After nearly 40 years as a fulltime faculty member, he retired but continued teaching some of his favorite classes such as Roman Law, Law & Literature and Conflicts of Law at both USC Law School and Gray's Inn of Court, London, England. He was a member of St. Joseph Church, Chairman of Parish Council, President of the Thomas Cooper Society at USC Library, and President of Meadowfield Neighborhood Association. He was also an avid tennis player for many years. He was predeceased by his son Robert Christopher "Randy", and is survived by his wife Judith, their children: Danielle Nisbet (Chip), Bridget Kneece (Rex), R. Nicholas Felix (Lindy) and Conan Peter Felix (Ali); and grandchildren: Connor, Marion and Gray Williams; Madelon (Gilly Dotterer), Patrick, Salters and Piers Kneece; Jack, Camille and Lila Felix; and Rosalie Felix. Due to current circumstances, there is no memorial service scheduled. The family respectfully requests any memorials be made to "USC Foundations", Robert L. Felix Scholarship Fund, University of South Carolina School of Law Development, 1525 Senate Street, Room 255, Columbia, SC 29208. In parting, he leaves us with his favorite toast: "May you love greatly and be greatly loved." Memories may be shared at

