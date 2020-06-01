Robert McElroy
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert McElroy WEST COLUMBIA - Funeral services for Robert McElroy will be 2PM Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Christ Center in West Columbia, SC, with a private interment to follow. The family will receive friends Monday, June 1, 2020, from 1-3PM at Palmer Memorial Chapel. Social distancing guidelines and limitation on numbers will be enforced. Robert McElroy tran-sitioned Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at NHC Parklane after a lengthy illness. Born in Port Saint Joe, FL, he was a son of the late Henry Riley and Eldest Speights. He enjoyed a long and distinguished career with the US Army. Surviving are his wife Betty; his three children: Robert (Anne), Robin (Joe), and Jessica (Ervin); seven grandchildren; an aunt; an uncle; a host of other relatives. For additional information, please visit www.PalmerMemorialChapel.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved