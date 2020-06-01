Robert McElroy WEST COLUMBIA - Funeral services for Robert McElroy will be 2PM Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Christ Center in West Columbia, SC, with a private interment to follow. The family will receive friends Monday, June 1, 2020, from 1-3PM at Palmer Memorial Chapel. Social distancing guidelines and limitation on numbers will be enforced. Robert McElroy tran-sitioned Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at NHC Parklane after a lengthy illness. Born in Port Saint Joe, FL, he was a son of the late Henry Riley and Eldest Speights. He enjoyed a long and distinguished career with the US Army. Surviving are his wife Betty; his three children: Robert (Anne), Robin (Joe), and Jessica (Ervin); seven grandchildren; an aunt; an uncle; a host of other relatives. For additional information, please visit www.PalmerMemorialChapel.com.
Published in The State on Jun. 1, 2020.