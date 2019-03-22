Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Ruby Catherine Conner Sox LEXINGTON Ruby Catherine Conner Sox passed peacefully on Thursday, March 21, 2019, at her home at the age of 101. She was born on July 8, 1917 to George Lester Conner and Catherine "Katie" Roberts Conner in Lexington. She was the widow of Carl Leon Sox. Mrs. Sox was a lifetime member of Pilgrim Lutheran Church where she was very active until her failing health. She was the oldest living member of Pilgrim. She was a homemaker and worked with her husband in his business at Sox and Freeman Tree Expert Company. Mama Ruby, as she was affectionately known, is survived by two daughters, Nandalyn S. Heaitley and Sandra S. Caughman (Jim); grandchildren, Cathey C. Wigington (Kevin), Terri C. Looper (Mike), Amanda Heaitley (Donna), Rachael H. Rhoden (Mark), and Kimberly H. Sims (Brett); great-grandchildren, Zachary Wigington (Kelton), Tucker Wigington (Kristen), Averi L. Ulmer (Trey), Lindsay Looper, Chancelor and Huntington Cotten, Shelton and Conner Rhoden, Bransyn and Chasen Williams and Regan Sims; great-great-grandchildren, Raylee, Mattie, and Wyatt Wigington; numerous nieces and nephews, sisters-in-law and brother-in-law. She was predeceased by her husband; her parents; her siblings, Eloise C. Corley and Doris C. Corley and her grandson, Tyler Sims. The family is grateful to her loving caregivers who brought much joy and love to her, and to Amedisys Hospice for her care. A service of celebration of her faith will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. at Pilgrim Lutheran Church, 1430 North Lake Drive, Lexington, SC, with interment in the church cemetery. Visitation will follow in the church fellowship hall. Memorials may be made to Pilgrim Lutheran Church Cemetery Fund or to the .

Caughman-Harman Funeral Home - Lexington Chapel

