Ruth Watts Derrick WEST COLUMBIA Ruth Watts Derrick, of West Columbia, died Friday, August 2, 2019. Born in Columbia, SC, she was the daughter of J.A. Watts and Nordie Freeman Watts. She was next to the youngest of 12 brothers and sisters. She graduated Lower Richland High School where she played basketball. Ruth was a member of the Green Hill Baptist Church. Ruth was a devoted wife and mother. She always had a kind word to say to everyone she met. If you would go to her home, you would always hear, "Let me fix you something to eat". She enjoyed being with her family and camping. Surviving are her sister, Grace Brown; children, Jackie Derrick (Shelia), Mary Ann Levinson (Ben), Debra Wren (Benny), and Willie Derrick; 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack F. Derrick, Sr. and daughter, Joyce Marie Derrick. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, August 9, 2019 at Green Hill Baptist Church, 1734 Augusta Road, West Columbia, South Carolina 29169. Jarrett Levinson, her grandson, will officiate. Visitation will follow the service at the church. A graveside service will follow visitation in Lexington Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the , https://www.alz.org or 800-272-3900. Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The State on Aug. 6, 2019