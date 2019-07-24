Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sara Frances Allen Rye. View Sign Service Information Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel 7600 Trenholm Road Columbia , SC 29223 (803)-754-6290 Visitation 5:00 PM Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel 7600 Trenholm Road Columbia , SC 29223 View Map Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Mausoleum Chapel at Greenlawn Memorial Park 7100 Garners Ferry Rd Columbia , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Sara Frances Allen Rye COLUMBIA - A Celebration of Life service for Sara Frances Allen Rye will be held at 11 o'clock Friday morning, July 26th in the Mausoleum Chapel at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 7100 Garners Ferry Rd, Columbia, SC. Mrs. Rye, widow of Curtis LaVerne Rye, Sr., passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019 surrounded by her family. The only daughter of Lula Roberts Allen and McCollum Allen, Sara was born December 26, 1928. She graduated from Columbia High School and then earned an associate degree from the University of South Carolina in 1948. After receiving her degree, Sara worked first at USC and then at Standard Oil. In 1953, Sara married Curtis Laverne Rye and continued to work until starting a family. Mrs. Rye was a quiet, gentle, Godly lady who lived her life selflessly and was dedicated to her family, her home and her church. Shortly after their first child was born, her mother moved in with the young family and made her home with them. Mrs. Rye cared for her mother until her death in 1983. During these years, her children's friends were always welcome and were often in their home. Neighbor's children could be found eating breakfast with her before getting a ride to school. In addition, Mrs. Rye spent countless hours making her yard a garden delight with beautiful roses and lilies, as well as unusual plants such as pomegranates and an orchid cactus called Cereus, which blooms only once a year at night. A lifelong member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Mrs. Rye also served as a children's Sunday school teacher, worked in the nursery, and was an active Circle member. Her sweet spirit will truly be missed by all who knew her. In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Rye was preceded in death by an infant brother, William Allen; an older brother, McCollum Allen, and his wife, Elizabeth; and nephew, Wylie Allen. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Curtis LaVerne Rye and Nancy; daughter, Sheila Allen Rye; granddaughter, Carrie Elizabeth Walker; grandson and his wife, H. Clayton Walker III and Claire; and nephews, McCollum Allen and Bryan Allen and his wife, Angel. The family is grateful for the wonderful care provided to Mrs. Rye especially by Saundra Turner. They would also like to thank Mary Carter, Debbie Wallace, Dorothy Brown, Patricia Thompson, Dr. Vaughn Barnick, and Heartstrings Hospice. A visitation will be held from 5 until 7 o'clock, Thursday evening at the home of her son and daughter-in-law. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. Memorials may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 1715 Bull Street, Columbia, SC 29201. Memories and condolences may be shared at

