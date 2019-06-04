Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SGM Eugene Bruce Berendsen. View Sign Service Information Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel 7600 Trenholm Road Columbia , SC 29223 (803)-754-6290 Send Flowers Obituary

SGM Eugene Bruce Berendsen, US Army (Ret.) COLUMBIA SGM Eugene Bruce Berendsen, US Army (Ret.), 82, of Columbia, died Saturday, June 1, 2019. Born February 14, 1937 in Cheviot, OH, he was a son of the late Harold Godfrey and Genevieve Pauline Ernst Berendsen. SGM Berendsen joined the US Army in 1954 and served in the Infantry, Armor, Artillery, Transportation and Quartermaster branches. He completed tours in Germany, France, Vietnam and various locations across the United States, before retiring in 1980 at the rank of Sergeant Major. He continued serving the Army as a civil servant, retiring again in 1998. Eugene loved his family and pets. He was an avid outdoorsman, gardener and handyman, and was member of St. John Neumann Catholic Church. Survivors include his loving wife of 61 years, Maria Ottilie Berendsen, children, Eva Maria Berendsen, Patty Berendsen Story, Eugene Bruce Berendsen, Jr. (Sherri) and Christine Berendsen Roberts (Paul); grandchildren, Kathryn Story Thompson (Trevor), Kurt Steven Story (Samantha), Kenneth Sterling Story, Anthony Eugene Berendsen, Abigayle Marie Berendsen, Andrew Bruce Berendsen, Paul Michael Roberts, Jr., Nicholas Reid Roberts and Melanie Nicole Roberts; as well as a brother, Charles Berendsen (Shirley) In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers and two sisters. A Mass of Christian Burial for SGM Berendsen will be held 10:30 o'clock, Thursday, June 6th, at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 100 Polo Road, Columbia. Final Commendation and Farewell Prayers will follow at Ft. Jackson National Cemetery at 1 o'clock. A rosary followed by a visitation will be held from 5 until 7 o'clock Wednesday evening, June 5th at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road, Ext. Columbia. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Veterans of Foreign Wars by visiting

