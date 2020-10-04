1/
Tina Dennis
1949 - 2020
Tina Nanette Dennis
December 28, 1949 - September 30, 2020
Lexington, South Carolina - Tina Nanette Dennis, 70, of Lexington, passed away Wednesday, September 30th, 2020.
Mrs. Dennis was born in Columbia, SC, the daughter of the late Alfred Douglas Dennis, Sr and Eva Mae Lee Harvel Dennis "Pug". She was a graduate of Dreher High School and the University of South Carolina, earning an Associate's Degree of Early Childhood Development. She was proud to be one of the first Head Start Teachers in South Carolina and taught at Booker T. Washington School in Columbia, SC. Mrs. Dennis was a member of St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Olympia, SC. While attending St. Luke's Lutheran Church she met and married former husband, Rev. Robert "Bob" William Hawkins and moved to his first call in Fort Myers, Florida where they adopted their beloved son, William. Mrs. Dennis later married Dr. Benjamin A. Lanza where they lived in Chapin for many years, attending Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church where she was a member of the Ladies Guild and Church Council. In addition to being an educator, she worked at Bank of America as a branch manager and a teller trainer. She also worked for S.C. State in Finances, Department of Juvenile Justice and Parks Recreation and Tourism. She enjoyed her animals, 2 cats: Snap and Trex and 1 dog, Trixie, reading and spending time with her son. Mrs. Dennis spent the last year living with her son, William John Hawkins (Eric Bell) in Lexington.
Surviving are her son, William John Hawkins (Eric Bell) of Lexington; cousins, Steven D. Dennis of Columbia; Karen D. Garland (Steven) of Greenville; Robin Northcutt of Cecworth, GA; nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Alfred Douglas "Doug" Dennis, Jr; uncle and aunt, Reuben and Emogene Dennis; William "Bill" and Alberta Burley; and a cousin, Butch Burley.
Memorials may be made to American Heart Society, National Diabetes Association, The Humane Society of the US, and Association of Cosmetology Salon Professionals Wig Program. Memories and condolences may be expressed at miltonshealy.com.


Published in The State on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Milton Shealy Funeral Home
115 N. Pine St.
Batesburg-Leesville, SC 29006
803-532-6100
