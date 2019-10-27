Tom Massebeau CAMDEN - A funeral service to celebrate the life of Thomas "Tom" Clyde Massebeau, age 93, will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, October 28, 2019 at Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel. Rev. Russell McDonald and Rev. Jimmy Holley will officiate. Burial will follow at Quaker Cemetery. The family suggests those wishing may make memorials to the Kershaw County Humane Society, 129 Black River Road, Camden, SC 29020. Tom died on Saturday, October 26, 2019. Born in Camden, he was the son of the late Alice Chewning and Clyde Vernon Massebeau. Tom was a US Army veteran, serving in the Pacific Theater in World War II. He was a deacon at Cornerstone Baptist Church, and the long-time business owner of Triangle Hardware and Triangle Subs. Tom was also a member of James Leroy Belk American Legion Post 17. He is survived by his sons, Alan Massebeau of Camden, Tommy Massebeau (Pat) of Ormond Beach, FL, and Phil Massebeau (Kirsten) of Cannon Beach, OR; grandchildren, Mike Massebeau (Lori), Tara Sanders (Mike), and Chris Massebeau (Gena); great-grandchildren, Austin, Tessa, Sophia, and Lila Massebeau and Micah, Mason, and Addison Sanders. Tom was predeceased by his parents, and his wife, Faye Miles "Missy" Massebeau. Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the Massebeau family by visiting www.kornegayfuneral.com.
Published in The State on Oct. 27, 2019