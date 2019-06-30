Verlene Tager Jumper LEXINGTON - Verlene Tager Jumper, 80, passed away on June 24, 2019 at home. Verlene was born in St Matthews SC to Fred Tager & Annie Ruth Driggers Tager Bozard. Verlene is survived by her children, Pam Jumper of Orangeburg, Steve (Laura) Jumper and Kimberly (Charles) Oswald of Lexington, and Sharon (Dan) Settles of Oxford, NC; grandchildren, Lauren (Jeremy) Harmon, Weston Jumper, and Evan (Sherrie) Jumper; and great-grandchildren, Maggie and Henry Harmon and Farah Jumper. Verlene was preceded in death by her husband, Cromer C. Jumper; parents; and siblings, Norman Tager, Laura Judy, and Carolyn Brickle. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, July 20, 2019 at St Matthews Lutheran Church, 1273 Calks Ferry Rd, Lexington SC. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the church or a . The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Amedisys Hospice Care and Sheryl Johnson for their compassionate care. Barr-Price.com (803) 356-4411
Published in The State on June 30, 2019