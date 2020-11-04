Viola Crumpton Duncan

February 22, 1927 - October 30, 2020

Chapin, South Carolina - Viola Crumpton Duncan, 93, wife of the late Harold Verner Duncan, of 201 Fortress Drive, Chapin, formerly of 237 Vissage Road, Mountain Rest, passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020 at Heritage of Lowman in Chapin.

A native of Oconee County, SC, Mrs. Duncan was the daughter of the late Benjamin Franklin Crumpton and Alice Cox Crumpton. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star and was a past Worthy Matron. Mrs. Duncan was a member of Mountain Rest Baptist Church and was a homemaker.

Mrs. Duncan is survived by her son: Ben Duncan (Jane) of Gastonia, NC; daughters: Jane Lee of Easley and Barbara Willm (Dale) of Columbia; grandchildren: Amy Duncan Williamson, Erin Lee Durham (Joel), Jess Duncan (Lexi), Hallie Willm Biediger (Brooks) and Rob Willm; great-grandchildren: Calvin Williamson, Madison Yancy, Silas Duncan, Stella Duncan and Jack Biediger.

In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Duncan was preceded in death by her brothers: Robert Crumpton, Jack Crumpton and Frank Crumpton; sister: Elizabeth McCormick.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 PM, on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Davenport Funeral Home with burial in Oconee Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 - 2:00 PM on Friday, November 6, 2020, prior to the service, at Davenport Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mountain Rest Baptist Church, P.O. Box 37, Mountain Rest, SC 29664.

The family is at their respective homes.





