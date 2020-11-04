1/
Viola Crumpton Duncan
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Viola's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Viola Crumpton Duncan
February 22, 1927 - October 30, 2020
Chapin, South Carolina - Viola Crumpton Duncan, 93, wife of the late Harold Verner Duncan, of 201 Fortress Drive, Chapin, formerly of 237 Vissage Road, Mountain Rest, passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020 at Heritage of Lowman in Chapin.
A native of Oconee County, SC, Mrs. Duncan was the daughter of the late Benjamin Franklin Crumpton and Alice Cox Crumpton. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star and was a past Worthy Matron. Mrs. Duncan was a member of Mountain Rest Baptist Church and was a homemaker.
Mrs. Duncan is survived by her son: Ben Duncan (Jane) of Gastonia, NC; daughters: Jane Lee of Easley and Barbara Willm (Dale) of Columbia; grandchildren: Amy Duncan Williamson, Erin Lee Durham (Joel), Jess Duncan (Lexi), Hallie Willm Biediger (Brooks) and Rob Willm; great-grandchildren: Calvin Williamson, Madison Yancy, Silas Duncan, Stella Duncan and Jack Biediger.
In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Duncan was preceded in death by her brothers: Robert Crumpton, Jack Crumpton and Frank Crumpton; sister: Elizabeth McCormick.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 PM, on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Davenport Funeral Home with burial in Oconee Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 - 2:00 PM on Friday, November 6, 2020, prior to the service, at Davenport Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mountain Rest Baptist Church, P.O. Box 37, Mountain Rest, SC 29664.
The family is at their respective homes.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Davenport Funeral Home, Inc. - West Union
Send Flowers
NOV
6
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Davenport Funeral Home, Inc. - West Union
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Davenport Funeral Home, Inc. - West Union
311 South Carolina Hwy 11
West Union, SC 29696
864-638-3611
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved