Dr. Willie Lee Long COLUMBIA - Dr. Willie Lee Long was born February 25, 1938, to the late Luke Wade and Lorena Long in Columbia, SC. Willie matriculated through the public school system of Richland County. He attended Booker T. Washington High School where he was a proud graduate of the class of 1955. Willie entered the United States Army and served two tours in Vietnam. Willie was a charter member of Paine College's chapter of Omega Psi Phi fraternity and has since been an active member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity for nearly 50 years. He was an active member of Union Baptist Church. Willie is survived by his loving and devoted wife of nearly 37 years, Mary "Peggy" Long, his daughter, Nieka Long McDowell, son-in-law Kevin; 2 grandchildren: Nylah and Kevin II; sisters, Doris "Tootsie" Blanding and Thomasina Bell; and his brother, James (Dorothy) Long; two brothers-in-law, and one sister-in-law, and a host of loving nieces, nephews and other relatives who will miss him dearly. In lieu flowers, donations to the in memory of Willie L. Long would be appreciated. Phone 1-800-DIABETES or mail to , P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215. The homegoing service will be held Wednesday, April 3, 2019, 1:00pm at Union Baptist Church, 1800 Germany Street, Columbia, SC with burial in Crescent Hill Memorial Gardens. Omega Psi Phi's Omega Service will be held at 5pm, today, Tuesday, April 2, 2019 and Family Visitation from 6pm until 8pm.

2930 Colonial Drive

Columbia , SC 29203

