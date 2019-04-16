GERMANTON — James Carl Bracken, 81, of Germanton, passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019, after a long struggle with Alzheimer's. Carl was born in Davie County to the late Marvin Bracken and Esther Prevette Bracken. He was retired from RJ Reynolds where he worked for more than 40 years. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 50 years, Mary Frances Swaim Bracken; and his siblings, John Robert Bracken, Paul Bracken, Aaron Bracken and Beatrice Upright Darnell. Survivors include three children, James Carl Bracken Jr., Mary Ann Phillips (Dylan), and Joseph Bracken (Vicki); his brother, Marvin Jacob Bracken (Diane); six grandchildren and his second wife, Joann Tilley. A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, April 18, at Union Gospel Baptist Church in Germanton. The family will receive friends from 2 – 3 p.m. prior to the service.