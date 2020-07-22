1/1
KING — John Marshall Huffman, 56, of King, passed away unexpectedly on July 9, 2020. He was born on March 9, 1964, in Jackson, Mississippi, to Elsie (Lankford) and Tom Huffman. He was the owner of Stokes Tile and Stone for many years. He loved woodworking, nature and being with his family, and attended REVO North Church in Rural Hall as well as being a member of the Chestnut Grove Ruritan Club. In addition to his parents, Elsie and Tom Huffman, he is survived by his wife, Michelle (Boyles) Huffman; daughters Courtney (Luke) Grabeman and Lauren (Nick) McPherson; son Jordan (Chasity, his girlfriend) Huffman; a sister, Susan (Billy) Snyder; and five grandchildren: Nataleigh Huffman, Samuel Grabeman, Elijah Grabeman, Cadence Linville and Declan Linville. Services were held July 12 at REVO North, conducted by Pastor Wes Johnson. Interment was at First Baptist Church of Saura Valley cemetery in King. Memorial donations may be made to Hope Valley, P.O. Box 467, Dobson, 27017.



Published in The Stokes News from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
