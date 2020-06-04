Eleanor M. (Vigorito) Gillan
1930 - 2020
SOUTH ATTLEBORO – Eleanor M. (Vigorito) Gillan, 90, a longtime resident of South Attleboro passed away Monday, June 1, 2020 at the Steere House in Providence, RI surrounded by her three daughters. She was the loving wife of Frank Gillan for over 40 years before his death in 2012.
Born January 21, 1930 in North Attleboro, she was the daughter of the late Daniel and Theresa (Velletri) Vigorito.
Eleanor grew up in North Attleboro and has been a resident of South Attleboro since 1973. She was a 1948 graduate of North Attleboro High School.
Eleanor worked in the offices at C. Ray Randall Co. in Attleboro Falls for several years before becoming a homemaker and raising her three daughters. Afterwards she worked as a bookkeeper for J.M. Bryson Custom Building for six years before retiring.
She was a longtime communicant of St. Theresa's Parish in South Attleboro.
Eleanor cherished her family and spending time with them. She was affectionately called "Gram", "Toots", "Mam" and "Mema" by her grandchildren.
Eleanor is survived by her three daughters: Joann Stockwell and husband Paul of Wrentham, Sheri Vose and husband Doug of Attleboro and Jacqui Bryson and husband John of Attleboro; 9 grandchildren: Jamie, Kerri, Gwen, Kyle, David, Eric, Mandi, Steven and Danielle;
9 great-grandchildren: Tori, Tyler, Jacob, Brady, Brooke, Landon, Avery, Kensie and Teagan;
And two sisters: Anne Zonfrilli of Pt. St. Lucie, FL and Madeline Forsythe of North Attleboro.
Visitation and Mass at St. Theresa's Parish will be held privately. Burial will be at St. Mary's Cemetery, Attleboro Falls.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Vincent DePaul Society, 14 Park Street, North Attleboro, MA 02760.
Arrangements entrusted to Sperry & McHoul Funeral Home, 15 Grove Street, North Attleboro.
To give online condolences to her family, please visit www.sperry-mchoul.com.

Published in Sun Chronicle on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Sperry & McHoul Funeral Home
15 Grove Street
North Attleboro, MA 02760
(508) 695-5651
