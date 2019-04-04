Services Dyer-Lake Funeral Home and Cremation Services 161 Commonwealth Avenue N. Attleboro , MA 02763 (508) 695-0200 Francis Anthony Balut

TAKE CARE OF EACH OTHER

It's what Frank Balut asks of us now that he's been redeemed by Jesus Christ.

Francis Anthony Balut, 85, of South Attleboro, MA, passed away April 2, 2019 at the

Philip Hulitar Hospice Center in Providence, RI, with his loving family by his side.

Born in January 5, 1934 in Pawtucket, RI, he was the eldest son of the late Francis

Anthony Balut and Mary (Sulyma) Balut, and the brother of the late John Edward Balut

and his wife, Carol Alice (Dembowski) Balut, of North Attleboro, MA.

He proudly served our country with the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He served

as Chaplain of American Legion #312.

Frank graduated from North Attleboro High School in 1952. He was a two year technical

school graduate and worked as a machine designer at Dynamac and Texas Instruments.

He was a former V.P. of the North Attleboro Jaycees and former North Attleboro RTM

member. After retiring he frequently attended City of Attleboro meetings. He was an

active member of St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Church in South Attleboro.

He was a New England Patriots fan, loved cars and was usually seen wearing his Daytona

500 cap.

In addition to his former wife Diane, he is survived by his children: Dave Balut of St.

Petersburg, Florida; Mike Balut and his wife Karen of Grand Rapids, Michigan; Brian

Balut of Mt. Dora, Florida; and seven grandchildren, Michelle, Katie, Krissi, Lauren,

Eric, Greg and Callie. He leaves his niece, Christine M. Van Newkirk of Mansfield, MA;

and his nephew, John Balut, of Old Hickory, TN.

Calling hours with Veteran's Honors will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019 from 5:00 pm

to 8:00 pm at the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Ave., Village of

Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, April

